1 person slain, 2 others injured in Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and a woman and another man were wounded in three Omaha shootings.

The body of the slain man was found in a north Omaha street about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the woman was shot about 1:15 a.m. and found inside her house by officers who'd been sent there.

Officers say the wounded man was hit by a shotgun blast in a parking lot of the Nebraska Furniture Mart around 4:40 a.m.

Police haven't released the people's names. No arrests have been reported. It's unclear whether any or all of the shootings were related.

