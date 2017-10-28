5 Years After Sandy, New York Rebuilds With The Next Flood In Mind

The Domino Sugar construction site on the Brooklyn waterfront is about as close to the water as you can get.

"When you came here in 2012, you could almost reach down and touch the East River, and now you're considerably above it," said David Lombino, a managing director at development firm Two Trees, standing on a concrete pier that juts out 50 feet over the water.

The developer bought this waterfront site for $185 million in 2012 after falling in love with the expansive views of the Manhattan skyline and the Williamsburg Bridge.

A month later, the storm surge from Sandy flooded most of the property.

Lombino says the company spent the next two years totally reworking its plans. It raised the grade of the entire site between 2 and 7 feet and moved the footprint of new buildings back at least 50 feet farther from the river.

That was expensive. But Lombino says it was worth it to reduce the risk of future flood damage.

"It's not a matter of if it will flood again," Lombino said. "It's a matter of when and how quickly we can bounce back the next time."

It's not just developers who are planning for the next storm. Since Sandy, New York City has made big changes to its building and zoning codes for structures of all kinds — from luxury apartments to single-family homes — aimed at getting expensive heating and electrical systems out of basements and off the ground.

"We're replacing less-safe buildings with more-safe buildings," said Daniel Zarrilli, New York's senior director of climate policy and programs. "So that means we're elevating the house. We're elevating the core infrastructure — the mechanicals, the electrical equipment, the meter. All of that is being raised out of harm's way and out of the flood plain."

Even the city's critics concede New York has moved quickly since Sandy.

"The city has done a lot of things that really help for the current situation," said Klaus Jacob, a research scientist at Columbia University. "What I think is missing: that we have a long-term vision."

Jacob thinks these new resilient building practices are great. But he worries they won't be enough if sea levels rise 6 feet by the end of the century, as some models suggest.

"Those buildings themselves may be OK because they are actually constructed in such a way that they can flood," Jacob said. "But people may not be able to get in and out of those buildings because the streets are flooded."

Jacob thinks the city should be talking now about the idea of "managed retreat" — steering new development away from the water and turning some low-lying areas into park or even marshland.

In Staten Island, residents of a few coastal neighborhoods have taken voluntary buyouts and left. In most parts of the city, though, homeowners are rebuilding in neighborhoods that flooded. And high-end real estate developers in Brooklyn and Manhattan are still building right up to the water's edge. But some are changing what might have done five years ago.

"It's about just building more or less the same building as you always do," said Simon Koster, a principal with JDS Development Group, "but just placing things a little bit differently or being a little bit more thoughtful about what those materials are."

Koster says his company incorporated some key lessons from Sandy into the American Copper Buildings, a pair of new luxury apartment towers that sit just a few hundred feet from the East River in Manhattan.

Before Sandy, a room on 48th floor of the west tower might have been a penthouse apartment. Instead, it's occupied by five large backup generators that can supply emergency power to 760 apartments.

"You would have enough power to charge your phone," Koster said. "You'd be able to keep food in your refrigerator, at a bare minimum. You would be able to flush your toilet and you would have an elevator that goes up to the floor you live on."

Koster's company is betting those will become selling points for future tenants as sea levels rise. But even the best flood-proofing won't help if the buildings turn out to become luxury islands every time there is a big storm or an usually high tide.



Mohawks have hunted, fished and lived by the St. Lawrence River for hundreds of years. After the War of 1812, the United States and Great Britain drew a line on a map, creating today's northern border between New York state and Canada. That line bisected sovereign Mohawk territory known as Akwesasne, dividing it in two. The border has defined the Mohawks ever since, even though they didn't put it there. North Country Public Radio's David Sommerstein reports.

DAVID SOMMERSTEIN, BYLINE: I'm walking on the shore of the St. Lawrence River. The international border is somewhere out there in the water, invisible. If you look on a map, it winds through islands, around peninsulas. And some of it's U.S.; some of it's Canada.

But all of this I'm looking at here is part of the Akwesasne reservation, sovereign Mohawk land with its own borders. The Mohawks' tribal police chief Matthew Rourke actually grew up right around here. His parents run a B and B and host weddings right here out on this point.

MATTHEW ROURKE: So if anybody in NPR wants to come on by to St. Lawrence and have a party...

SOMMERSTEIN: Rourke is a big, burly guy with a buzz cut. And he wants to show me something just past a gazebo overlooking the river. It's a concrete pillar, waist-high. That's the border, he says. No customs agents, no fence.

Wait, what?

ROURKE: No, come here. I'll show you.

SOMMERSTEIN: Seriously?

ROURKE: Yes.

SOMMERSTEIN: OK, so here - I'm coming here.

ROURKE: You're in the States.

SOMMERSTEIN: I'm in the States. And now I stick my hand over.

ROURKE: You're in Canada.

SOMMERSTEIN: And my hand's in Canada.

It's crazy. Roads in Akwesasne cross the border with no sign whatsoever. The border runs through backyards, through people's homes.

ROURKE: This is our land. And all of a sudden, the borders are put up and we were tasked with protecting those borders.

SOMMERSTEIN: This all makes the border here very hard to police. And Rourke says that attracts smugglers.

ROURKE: You know, there's always money to be made somewhere, and some people exploit it.

SOMMERSTEIN: For some non-natives, Akwesasne has become synonymous with tobacco or drug or migrant smuggling. Akwesasne made headlines in the 1990s when some Mohawks asserted their sovereign trade rights to bring untaxed cigarettes into Canada. Canadian Mounties tried to stop them. Since then, published stories have been titled "Smugglers Playground" and "Contraband Capital."

The U.S. Border Patrol's Wade Laughman says the area will always be a challenge to protect, but it's not fair to blame the Mohawks.

WADE LAUGHMAN: It's not necessarily that it's a Native American reservation, right? It's the geography of the reservation. It's the fact that half of the reservation is in Canada, basically, and half is in the United States.

SOMMERSTEIN: The smuggling reputation persists. Kevin Lazore was born and raised in Akwesasne. And when he went off to college in Toronto, he'd have this conversation with people.

KEVIN LAZORE: They're like, oh, where are you from? I'm like, oh, Akwesasne. Wow, the famous Akwesasne. Are you in that business? I'm like, what business? What are you talking about? And then finally, it clicked to me like - oh, they must think I'm a smuggler. I'm like, no, I don't do - I'm not into that business.

SOMMERSTEIN: Lazore's a smiley, joking guy in his 30s, but his smile disappears when he tells that story.

LAZORE: Oh, we all do it. You know, I don't. I hear the stereotype that we're are all smugglers. We all do this - all this criminal activity. That's the thing I really hate.

SOMMERSTEIN: The stereotype's especially bitter because most people in Akwesasne have to cross the border legally through an actual checkpoint just to get from one side of the reservation to the other - to get to the doctor's or sports games or just to get home. It's not just a hassle, says Margie Skidders, the editor of the Mohawk newspaper Indian Time, it's a violation of her sovereignty as a native person.

MARGIE SKIDDERS: It's easier to go through if you have a passport. I have a passport, but I'll be damned if I use a passport coming into my own territory.

SOMMERSTEIN: Many tribal members resent even the presence of U.S. or Canadian law enforcement. They complain of racial profiling. Skidders says it's gotten better since U.S. Border Patrol agents started taking cultural training classes, even learning a few words in Mohawk.

SKIDDERS: Our relationship has improved because they've taken the time to learn about us.

SOMMERSTEIN: U.S. Border Patrol says smuggling is down on this stretch of the New York-Canada border thanks to a beefed-up tribal police force and better cooperation between law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. That makes tribal police chief Matthew Rourke proud. But what makes him prouder is his people's accomplishments as scientists, educators and artists - and the beauty of the riverfront where he grew up.

ROURKE: Come and look at the fishing. There's lacrosse factories. There's basket-makers. You know, there's so much. We have the casino, and it's a shame that people look at one element of what this is all about and want to profile it.

SOMMERSTEIN: He says, we're a lot more than a place with a border.

For NPR News, I'm David Sommerstein in Akwesasne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.