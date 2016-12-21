AAA Auto Club Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast

AAA Auto Club’s Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast says more than 103 million Americans will travel over the next several days – approximately 1.5 million more travelers than last year at this time.

In fact, they say the combination of rising wages, low unemployment, high consumer spending and low gas prices will result in more holiday travelers than ever before.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says 90% of travelers will be driving to their destination, and he encourages drivers get a good night sleep and take some preventive steps before leaving.

“We expect to rescue 980,000 stranded motorists for a variety of things like dead batteries, flat tires, lock-outs. So, now is the time to take your vehicle in and get it inspected by a AAA approved auto repair facility and catch any problems that could be lurking under that hood that might leave you stranded on the side of the road.”

Jenkins says airlines are expecting the most air travelers since 2004 – more than 6 million – leading to extremely busy airports and long security lines. He says if you’re taking gifts, you may want to wrap them after you get to your destination to avoid having them unwrapped by TSA staff during the security check.

For more information, the website is Nebraska.aaa.com