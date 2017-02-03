AAA Expands its Tow to Go program

AAA and the Auto Club Group Safety Foundation’s Tow to Go program begins today and runs through Monday morning.

Rose White, AAA Spokesperson for the Auto Club Group,says the program was previously available only in Omaha and Lincoln and is now being offered across Nebraska and Iowa during all major holidays.

White says Tow to Go provides impaired drivers with complimentary tow service for up to 10 miles along with a ride to a safe location.

She says Tow to Go is meant to keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

"Since its inception in 1998 in Florida, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. It’s designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays.”

White says the latest Nebraska data shows in 2015, alone more than 8,000 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That same year, there were 1,759 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 83 deaths.

The phone number to call for a ride is 855-2TOW-2GO. The number is active now through 6 am Monday, February 6th.

For more information, the website is AAA.com/TowtoGo.