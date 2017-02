Dr. Mark Celinscak, Canadian native, is the Blumkin Professor of Holocaust & Genocide Studies at UNO. In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Dr. Celinscak was invited to give a give a keynote address at the Vancouver Holocaust Centre. With more, here’s Omaha Public Radio’s Cheril Lee...

Dr. Mark Celinscak talks about the panels he created for an exhibit at Vancouver's Holocaust Centre.