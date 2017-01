Omaha's longest running musical show is back for a 25-year reunion February 3 through 26 at Omaha's Performing Artists Repertory Theatre.  It features six artists who were in the original show. One of those members, Tiffany White-Welchen, talks about the show.

More information is available at www.PerformingArtistsRepertoryTheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-706-0778.