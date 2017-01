BELLEVUE UNIVERSITY DISCUSSION – “The G.O.P.: A Party in Transition” Panel: Aimee Melton, Omaha City Councilwoman; Jon Tucker, Douglas Party Republican Party Chairman; Dan Welch, Nebraska Republican Party Chairman; Tom Becka, KPTM Channel 42 Opinion-Editor. Moderator: Rick Galusha, Associate Professor in the Bellevue University College of Arts and Sciences