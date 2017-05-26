Biden Calls New Buffett Cancer Center Remarkable; Open House Tomorrow

When it opens in early June, the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center will be able to offer patients clinical trials and treatment options not available elsewhere in the state, since it will be the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Nebraska.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden spoke at the Center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, calling it “a remarkable facility,” and saying he hopes other institutions will follow the lead of UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Chancellor of UNMC and Chairman of the Board of Nebraska Medicine, says the center’s unique design will allow specialists to work together in ways not possible at other sites.

“The Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center gives us an opportunity to bring cancer researchers and cancer clinicians closer together. The research scientists, the students, the graduate staff, will have an opportunity to meet patients but also to see their families and understand the consequences and the impact that cancer has on a family and on a community.”

The 615,000 square foot Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is the largest public-private project ever for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

There will be a community open house tomorrow, May 27th, from 9 to noon.

For more information, the website is nebraskamed.com