BLING! Girls Night Out at Joslyn Art Museum is Friday

The Joslyn Art Museum is holding a Girls Night Out at the Museum called BLING!

Amy Rummel, Communications Manager for the Joslyn, says this Friday’s event celebrates the museum’s current traveling exhibition, Bijoux Parisiens.

Rummel says the Bijoux Parisiens exhibition features jewelry from centuries of French history. There are about 70 pieces of fine jewelry along with a number of drawings and other objects that demonstrate the jewelry-making process.

In addition to the exhibition viewing, guests will also enjoy a screening of the documentary film, “Masters of Dreams: The French and Swiss Jewelers,”

"Which is a film that explores the jewelry-making process from initial concept and drawing and design all the way to finished pieces at some of the world’s top jewelry houses, particularly those in France. The evening includes that screening. It also includes a number of French-inspired hors d’oeuvres and a French wine tasting. There will be a flight of three French wines.”

Rummel says there will also be an opportunity for shopping that evening. BLING! starts at 6:30 this Friday. Registration is available at Joslyn.org.