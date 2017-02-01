Block Party Exhibit Introduces Young Learners to Engineering and Math

Omaha Children’s Museum’s newest temporary exhibit helps introduce engineering, math and creative concepts to young learners through play.

Kim Reiner, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the museum, says Block Party has various activities that help children work on skills like mathematical problem solving and spatial reasoning.

Reiner says there are 13 stations with different types of blocks and building materials.

"Well we have a quake table where children can build wooden structures and then test them out to see if they hold up the shaking of a mini-earthquake. We have some Squigz suction cup toys, kind of a fun, easier thing to build with for smaller hands. There is a race track and we encourage children to create a vehicle and race it down.”

Block Party runs through April 9th. Reiner says there will be a special story time held daily at the exhibit. She says each of these Read & Build Story Times encourages creative thinking by pairing a book with a project.

For a complete list of story times, the website is OCM.org.