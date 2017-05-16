Buffett's firm buys more airline stock in first quarter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company added to its sizeable new investments in major airlines during the first quarter, and eliminated a stake in Twenty-First Century Fox.

Berkshire Hathaway filed an update on the U.S. stocks it held at the end of March with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Buffett had already disclosed in recent interviews that Berkshire sold off one-third of its 81 million IBM shares and bought about 133 million Apple shares.

The filing showed Berkshire added to its investments in American, Delta and Southwest airlines in the quarter. Its United Continental stake was unchanged.

Berkshire sold off nearly 9 million shares in Twenty-First Century Fox.

Besides investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including insurance, retail, manufacturing, railroad and candy companies.

