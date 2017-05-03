Celebrating 160 Years of the Omaha Police Department

Durham Museum offers a community exhibit every year that celebrates a specific milestone for one local organization.

This year, the Museum focuses on the Omaha Police Department, which is now in its 160th year of existence. Jessica Brummer, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Durham, says the exhibit is called “Omaha Police: Answering the Call Since 1857.”

She says the display chronicles the police from the early days when they would patrol on foot to the establishment of 9-1-1 and beyond.

"And the police department has an amazing archive of uniforms, photographs and retired weaponry. So we partnered with them to bring some of those artifacts out of their archives and put them on display along with some things we have to sort of tell that story.”

Brummer says the exhibit opens on May 13th with a free event from 10-1 called “Hanging with the Heroes”.

There will be an Able 1 helicopter, a SWAT truck and the police mascot will also appear during the event.

For more information, the website is DurhamMuseum.org.