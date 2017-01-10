Citing student hunger survey, UNL opens campus food pantry

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is marking the opening of a food pantry inside the student union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

KETV reports the Huskers Helping Huskers Pantry Plus will offer food and hygiene items to enrolled students.

University officials were prompted to open the pantry by a survey that showed three of every 10 UNL students reported occasionally worrying about having enough food. About 10 percent say they rarely or never could afford a balanced meal.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Juan Franco noted it was good the university was opening the pantry, but sad that the students need the program.

More than 400 universities and colleges across the country have opened similar pantries.

