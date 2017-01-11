City of Omaha settles harassment lawsuit for $175,000

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former city of Omaha employee who filed a federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and other wrongdoing in the Omaha Public Works Department will receive a $175,000 settlement.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to settle a lawsuit brought by Traci Shelby for $100,000, plus $75,000 in attorney's fees.

The lawsuit said a co-worker repeatedly made sexually explicit comments toward Shelby, and a supervisor showed her a pornographic video. The lawsuit said that when she applied for a full-time job, other employees were given a copy of the civil service exam and answers ahead of the test.

City officials say the testing process has been changed to deter cheating and that employees involved in the allegations were disciplined and demoted.

