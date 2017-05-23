College board member wants a Nebraska seat in US House

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A member of the Metropolitan Community College District board in Omaha says she wants to represent Nebraska's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kara Eastman said in a news release Monday that she's seeking the Democratic nomination, hoping to unseat the incumbent Republican, Rep. Don Bacon. She says she's running to "stop the assault on public education, cuts to health care" and rollbacks of health-protecting regulations.

Eastman is a social worker and president and CEO of Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance.

The Democrat who Bacon beat last November, Brad Ashford, has said he's considering challenging Bacon. Ashford's wife, Ann, also has said she's considering a run but would step aside if her husband were to run.

Neither of them immediately returned a call Monday from The Associated Press.

