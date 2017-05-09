Community Resource Expo set for tonight

The Omaha Public Library and City of Omaha Parks & Recreation department are teaming up to offer a Community Resource Expo this evening.

Julie Humphrey, Youth and Family Services Manager for the Omaha Public Library, says the event takes place in Elmwood Park from 5 to 7.

Humphrey says there will be activities for kids including bounce houses, the chance to climb aboard and check out a city bus and the opportunity to look at a fire truck and police car.

She says there will also be a series of booths and tables with information from various city departments.

Humphrey says there will be a representative from the storm water project in attendance, as well as someone from Under the Sink who can talk to individuals about getting rid of unsafe items in their homes.

"Educate people on the different resources available. Some of the departments that are coming include Human Resources. If you ever wondered if you could work for the city and if they really have jobs. We do. We are hiring all the time at various city departments. City planning will be there. So if you need to talk about getting permits, they can walk you through that process. And the lead education project.”

There is no charge to attend the Community Resource Expo. More information is available at omahalibrary.org.