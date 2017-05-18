Congressman Don Bacon talks about his first 100 days

The Omaha Press Club held a special Noon Forum earlier this week focused on Congressman Don Bacon and his first 100 days in office.

Bacon is a freshman congressman who represents Omaha’s second congressional district and is a member of the republican majority.

At the Noon Forum he spoke about his priorities and what he thinks the majority can accomplish.

At the end of his talk, Bacon was asked whether he favors having a special counsel investigate the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia and he said he doesn’t.

"Right now we have the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have the House Intelligence Committee. We have the FBI. And I realize we are getting a new FBI director but the investigation still continues because the investigators didn’t change out. There’s not a single piece of evidence that shows Trump collusion with the Russians. What we do see is this, the Russians were in to the Democrat parties emails and you have to ask yourself why. There are probably multiple reasons why.”

Bacon says, from his perspective, the Russians are aiming to undermine the United States’ electoral process and he thinks everyone needs to be aware of that.

The Omaha Press Club’s Noon Forum airs in its entirety soon on KIOS 91.5 FM, Omaha Public Radio.