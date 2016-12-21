Council OKs plan aimed at drawing more conventions to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has approved creation of a nonprofit to give subsidies to groups that bring convention business to town.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the council voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution that allows the creation of the nonprofit.

Council members say they were satisfied by answers to questions raised about transparency mechanisms. The questions had forced postponement of a vote earlier this month.

Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Keith Backsen says the nonprofit won't have to release detailed information about how much Omaha gives to groups that bring conventions to Douglas County.

Backsen says releasing that information gives other cities a competitive advantage. He also says the nonprofit will be able to move quicker than the City Council in approving subsidies to secure conventions.

All contents © copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.