Creative Mornings/Omaha Celebrates Its First Full Year

The Greater Omaha Chamber’s Creative Mornings breakfast lecture series celebrates its one-year anniversary this Friday.

According to Kim Sellmeyer, Creative Director at the Chamber, there are now 179 Creative Mornings chapters world-wide. She says each chapter addresses the same monthly topic – and they all honor the theme “Everyone is creative; everyone is welcome.”

Sellmeyer says in its first year, the Omaha Creative Mornings events have drawn crowds of 80 to 200 people from diverse age groups, races and career fields.

She says Friday’s speaker, Antonio V. Moore. Sr., of Omaha, is from the health-care field.

“So, he survived a motor vehicle accident, and he’s going to talk about how that changed the trajectory of his life and what he wanted to do. He started this youth services program where they are trying to create sustainable community change by applying education through service learning to kids through his new organization called More Than Just a Village Academy.”

Sellmeyer says this celebration will have a party atmosphere, including music by Clark and Company, as well as games, a cake and a champagne toast.

This free event takes place this Friday, November 10th, at 8:15 a.m. at the Omaha Design Center. Registration is requested.

For more information and to register, the website is creativemornings.com/OMA