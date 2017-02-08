Creighton accounting students offer free tax prep help

Taxes are due this year on April 18th instead of the 15th since the 15th is a Saturday and the 17th is Emancipation Day, which is celebrated in Washington DC.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start working on your taxes as soon as possible.

If the idea of even looking at the forms makes you break out in a sweat, don’t worry, Creighton University College of Business is hosting its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program throughout the month of February.

Andrew Gauger, VITA co-coordinator, says VITA is available for people with low to moderate income, usually $54,000 a year or less.

He says one thing everyone should know is no matter who you work with, your refund could be delayed even if you file early.

"The IRS puts something out where they wouldn’t be processing any refunds or returns until later this month. So if they think they can get their returns faster at one of the tax firms, that’s not necessarily true, because it’s nationwide. The IRS won’t be processing, not right now.”

Assistance is available on February 11th, 18th and 25th from 8:30 to 5 each day in the Harper Center on the Creighton campus. Individuals will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gauger says people who need assistance will need to bring some form of ID, a W2 for each job they held in 2016 and some form of social security information for themselves, their spouse and dependents.

More information is available at business.creighton.edu.