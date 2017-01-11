Creighton holds weeklong MLK celebration

Next week, Creighton University celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a series of free events that open to the public.

Chris Rodgers is the Director of Community and Government relations for Creighton and one of the co-chairs of the MLK celebrations.

He says the first event takes place Monday at 5:00 p.m. and honors individuals and organizations who have exhibited distinguished civic and community ideals.

Wednesday will be the Unity Prayer Luncheon featuring keynote speaker, Reverend Martin Williams of Ambassadors Worship Center and Thursday there’s a cake and choir event with gospel hymns.

Rodgers says Tuesday and Thursday several discussions will take place on campus.

"They’re going to have some discussions topics on some issues of race issues that have been going on at the university and some broader topics about the future. We are trying to just expose what people thought about Dr. King and some of the issues that are going on today and how they’re relevant. But also we want to expose them to the bigger idea of culture.”

For a complete list of events, the website is Creighton.edu/about/mlk.