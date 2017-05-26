Creighton University plans to cut about 60 nonteaching jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to cut about 60 nonteaching positions at the Omaha Jesuit institution.

The university president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, informed college workers via a letter sent earlier this week. Some of the cutbacks will come from elimination of open positions, but Hendrickson also said most of the reduction will come from dismissals.

The cuts are expected to begin early next month. After the cuts are realized, the nonfaculty workforce will number more than 1,300.

Hendrickson says the university must reduce expenses to ensure Creighton's long-term stability.

