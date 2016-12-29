Dan Olsen has been named Chief of the Omaha Fire Dept

Mayor Jean Stothert has named Dan Olsen to become Chief of the Omaha Fire Department. Olsen has served as Interim Chief since May, following the retirement of Chief Bernie Kanger.

"Throughout his nearly 24-year career with the Omaha Fire Department, Chief Olsen's priority has always been the safety of our citizens and firefighters," said Mayor Stothert.

She said Olsen is "qualified, trusted and tested and will be a strong leader."

10 candidates applied for the position initially, with eight completing the testing process.

As permitted by City code, the four highest-scoring candidates on the three-part test were referred to Mayor Stothert for interviews and selection. Olsen was not one of the initial four.

During the process, one candidate dropped out and a second was recently eliminated by the Mayor, so the next highest scoring candidates were notified and interviewed, including Interim Chief Olsen.

Chief Olsen was hired in 1993 at the rank of firefighter. He has been promoted to numerous command positions and is also a certified police officer, graduating from the police academy in 2001.

"This position requires superior training and operational experience, budget and personnel management, leadership skills and public relations. We have made a decision that is good for the citizens of Omaha and good for the fire department," Stothert said.