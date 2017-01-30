Development of the Omaha Riverfront the focus of Noon Forum this month

The Development of the Omaha Riverfront was the subject of this month’s Omaha Press Club Noon Forum.

Donn Seidholz is the steering committee chairman of what is being dubbed the Missouri River Commons.

He explained there’s a group of business, community, government and philanthropic leaders who all support development of that area.

Seidholz said the committee hopes to make the riverfront a more regular destination for festivals, concerts and other recreational activities.

He said they would definitely ask residents of both Omaha and Council Bluffs for input as they work to offer novel events.

"We can’t put these things together in a vacuum and expect people to attend them. What my idea of a big event would be is completely different from what somebody that lives in Council Bluffs might think. We have to consider all age groups, all genres. If we were to put a country festival down there, we are going to eliminate anybody that might be interested in alternate rock or easy listening.”

