The Durham Museum needs your bell bottoms and 8 tracks

The Durham Museum invites community members to be a part of its next exhibit, Searching for the Seventies: The Documerica Photography Project.

Jessica Brummer, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Durham, says the exhibit is being developed by the Smithsonian Institution’s Traveling Exhibition Service in partnership with the National Archives.

She says the photography project was put on by the EPA in the 70s to act as a time capsule that captured the fashion trends, lifestyles and environmental issues of the decade in America.

Brummer says as part of the exhibit, the Durham is asking area residents to contribute some items from the 70s they might have at home or in storage that will help the museum bring that atmosphere to life in the gallery.

"We are looking for furniture so couches, end tables, and things like that that were representative of the 70s, electronics like eight track tapes, lamps, and chandeliers, all of those kinds of things. And of course, we are looking for fashions so bell bottoms, platform shoes, all those kinds of things.”

Brummer says everyone who submits items for consideration will be notified about their status prior to the opening of the exhibition.

And individuals may choose whether they want to loan or donate their items to the Durham. Loaned items will be returned at the end of the exhibition. The Searching for the Seventies exhibit opens February 18th.

To submit your item for consideration, take a photo and email it to Seventies@DurhamMuseum.org. Submissions will be collected until January 13th.