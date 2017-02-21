Easter Seals of Nebraska is holding summer camp registration

Easter Seals Nebraska is currently holding registration for its summer camp. Jami Biodrowski, Program Director for Camp, Respite & Recreation, says the camp serves people with any disability, from 5 years old and up.

She says Easter Seals rents a camp by Fremont, Nebraska and has sessions running all summer long.

Biodrowski says the typical stay for campers is six days and fight nights but Easter Seals does offer shorter sessions for those who aren’t quite ready for that length of stay.

She says for the most part, campers have their own counselor. Activities include archery, hiking, canoeing and fishing.

"We adapt all the activities for that camper. So for example, we have horseback riding. We can help our campers. We get them out of the chair, if they’re in a wheelchair, and get them onto the horse. We just have a staff member who sits on the horse with them and another staff member who is spotting them. And we just walk slowly around with the horse so they get to experience it too.”

Biodrowski says they offer everything from s’mores to swimming. To register, the website is easterseals.com/ne.