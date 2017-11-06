Educators: Lincoln students' wrist monitors promote fitness

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Educators say the wrist monitors some Lincoln middle school students are wearing are reinforcing the children's efforts to get fit.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Public Schools bought monitors for all middle schools using a combination of grant and district money. The monitors are up and running in nine of the schools.

Education officials say the point of the monitors is to encourage children to be active.

Increasing physical activity at the district is a cause Dr. Bob Rauner has championed for years. Rauner is the president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.

Rauner's research shows that a higher percentage of students who pass the district fitness tests are proficient on statewide tests in math, reading and science. He says that overall, the fitness trends are encouraging.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.