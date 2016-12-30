Evening Jazz & Blues on KIOS

Beale Street Caravan: Mondays at 8:00PM

Each week Beale Street Caravan takes you to live performances of blues, R&B and soul music from a diverse range of artists. Historical and cultural segments are included each week making this show a must listen for roots music fans. For more information, you may visit www.bealestreetcaravan.com

Latin Perspective with Tony Vasquez: Tuesdays at 8:00PM

A program that presents music from the legends and early pioneers as well as the contemporary artists of today who have and continue to play a major role in the historical continuum of Afro Latin / Latin jazz music. The program is produced at WRUW-FM in Cleveland

Night Lights with David Brent Johnson: Wednesdays at 8:00PM

A program that examines the music and personalities of post-war jazz. Produced at the University of Indiana. Archived shows are available at www.indianapublicmedia.org/nightlights/about

Jazz From Studio One: First Thursdays of the month at 8:00PM

Jazz From Studio One returns once a month on the first Thursday of the month beginning January 5th. Students from the Omaha Public Schools Career Center host an hour of jazz. Each show follows a theme. The January program will spotlight some of the notable jazz recordings of 1957.

Jazz Profiles: Thursdays at 8:00PM

In January we have Jay McShann, Benny Waters, and Bobby Hutcherson. Nancy Wilson is your host for this award winning documentary series. Archived shows can be found at www.npr.org/music

Jazz Night In America: Fridays at 8:00PM

Jazz Night, hosted by Christian McBride, brings you dynamic performances each week from a wide range of artists from around the world in a live setting. Interviews with the musicians are also part of the presentation bringing a deeper understanding of the music. For the Wednesday night webcasts of Jazz Night concerts and other content, visit www.npr.org/jazznight

The Jazz Network: Weeknights at 9:00PM

Greg Bridges is your host with an eclectic mix of mainstream jazz sounds. The Jazz Network originates from KCSM in San Francisco and serves public radio stations around the country. Playlists can be found at www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/jazz-programs/jazz-network KIOS airs the daily audio files of the 12:00AM-3:00AM hours provided by the Jazz Network weeknights between 9:00PM and midnight.

Jazz Happening Now: Saturdays at 7:00PM

Jeff Hanley hosts this hour that features the freshest selection of new jazz anywhere connecting listeners to today's vibrant jazz scene-from emerging artists to the living legends still playing and recording. Podcasts and playlists can be found at www.jazzhappeningnow.com