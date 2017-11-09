Former student regent to run for NU Board of Regents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha attorney who served as a University of Nebraska student regent is seeking a new seat on the university's governing board.

Elizabeth O'Connor announced Wednesday she will run to represent District 4 on the university's Board of Regents. O'Connor is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha who represented the campus as a student regent from 2011-2012.

She graduated from Notre Dame Law School and returned to Omaha to practice law.

Larry Bradley, who serves on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board, is also seeking the seat. Bradley ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2006 and 2012.

Regent Bob Whitehouse of Papillion represents the district and serves as the board's chairman. He announced last month that he wouldn't seek re-election.

