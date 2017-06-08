Former U. S. Surgeon General To Speak at 2017 Trauma Symposium

Retired Vice-Admiral Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th United States Surgeon General, will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 Trauma Symposium next Friday, June 16th at the Hilton Omaha Hotel.

The symposium is co-hosted by Creighton University, CHI Health and Lifenet Air Medical Services.

Creighton Professor of Surgery, Dr. Juan Asensio, Chief of the Division of Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care at Creighton University School of Medicine, says Carmona’s talk will include the part politics plays in the role of a Surgeon General.

“Rich Carmona actually was a member of the Special Forces in Vietnam in the mid-60s, then subsequently returned to the United States, where he trained in surgery and trauma surgery, and he had a distinguished career in trauma surgery until he became a Surgeon General. So, the result is that interrelationship that Hippocrates, the father of medicine once said, “Let him who wishes to be a surgeon go to war.”

Included among the symposium sessions are: Controversies and Challenges of the Trauma Surgeon, Secrets of the Master Trauma Surgeon, and Nursing Challenges, Dilemmas and Updates.

On a related note, the CHI Health/Creighton University Medical Center’s new Level 1 Trauma Center opens tomorrow on the Bergan Mercy Campus.

For more information, the website is healthsciences.creighton.edu/2017trauma