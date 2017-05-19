Giraffe born at Omaha zoo last month gets new name

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new name has been picked for a baby giraffe born last month at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Officials tell the Omaha World-Herald that the giraffe born April 30 has been named Malcolm.

The name was picked through a public naming contest which took submissions through May 8. The winning name was announced Wednesday.

Zookeepers picked from nearly 3,360 submissions. The zoo will present the person who submitted the winning name with a giraffe-themed gift basket.

Malcolm is one of only 11 giraffes born at American zoos in the past year. He was born to 17-year-old Dottie and 8-year-old Jawara.

