The Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookie Sales

For 100 years the Girl Scouts have been selling their well-known cookies. To commemorate this special anniversary, the Girl Scouts have released a brand new flavor: s’mores.

Shannon Peterson, Marketing and Communication Specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, says the s’mores cookies are a modern twist on the campfire treat.

Peterson says cookies are on sale February 3rd through March 5th, with booths opening February 10th at various retail spacees. She all the money raised through cookie sales stays within the local community.

"If you’re buying cookies, you’re not only getting a great cookie, you’re supporting girls in your community. 100% of the proceeds from cookie sales stay in Nebraska with our local council and our troops. And those girls use those cookie proceeds for all their different activities whether it’s field trips or travel or camping or community service projects they do to help improve their community.”

Peterson says selling cookies also helps the girls learn important life skills including goal setting, decision making and money management.

To order cookies online, the website is GirlScoutsNebraska.org.