Hillcrest Hospice Care to host Kids Grief Camp

Hillcrest Hospice Care will offer a free Kids’ Grief Camp next Thursday, August 31st

​

Valerie Height, Bereavement Coordinator, says the camp is a night for children, teens and their guardians or parents to come and remember their special person who died.

Height says the camp is designed for kids ages 3-18. She says this is the first year Hillcrest Hospice has offered the camp.

Height says though everyone goes through a similar grief process, kids express grief differently than adults.

She explains that’s because they don’t have the words to express it verbally like adults do. Height says kids are better able to process their grief through arts, crafts, play and dance.

"And they’ll go into different craft stations where there will be trained volunteers from our team as well as Grief’s Journey. And those volunteers will help the kids process their grief and do different activities to help them get in touch with their grief process and express themselves.”

Adults who attend will learn about grief and how it relates to youth in a separate area. The Grief Camp takes place Thursday, August 31st from 5-8 p.m. A light meal will be served before the program.

The deadline for reservations is August 28th. To register, the number is 402-934-2518. Hillcrest Hospice is located at 1820 Hillcrest Drive in Bellevue.