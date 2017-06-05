Historic district in Nebraska transforms into new space

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A six-block district that's had a 125-year history as a yard for lumber and supplies is nearing the finish of a dramatic transformation into offices, retailers and apartments.

Jason Lanoha of Lanoha Development tells the Omaha World-Herald that his vision since buying the area three years ago was to create a cool, walkable district as a new downtown core for historic Old Millard.

Lanoha says that about 85 percent of the new Lumberyard District's commercial space is either filled, soon to be occupied or nearing a signed lease. There are also five apartment buildings containing a total of about 350 dwellings, a clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool.

Reclaimed wood from the Millard Lumber company, which previously sat on the district site, was used in various places throughout the redevelopment.

