Human trafficking bill would increase penalties in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Human trafficking could carry stiffer penalties in Nebraska under a bill pending in the Legislature.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced legislation Wednesday that would turn various trafficking offenses into more serious felonies.

Soliciting a sex trafficking victim would become a Class II penalty, with a potential sentence of 1 to 50 years in prison. Current law sets it as a Class III felony, punishable by 1 to 20 years in prison, a fine, or both.

Pansing Brooks is working with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, who has said clamping down on human trafficking is one of his top priorities.

