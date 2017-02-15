ICAN To Hold 7 x 7 x 7 Event In Lincoln

As part of its Leadership Exchange Event series, ICAN will be holding a 7 x 7 x 7 event tomorrow night in Lincoln.

Allison Schorr, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications for ICAN, says the Leadership Exchange series is designed to bring people together around leadership development, community action and connection. She says the 7 x 7 x 7 event is one of their most popular formats, during which seven speakers with a variety of backgrounds and passions speak for just seven minutes each, on seven different topics.

“We have representation from the corporate sector with some C-Suite executives, we have a health care leader across the state, we have a pastry chef and entrepreneur that owns a bakery, a public education advocate/non-profit leader, an attorney, an individual involved in the University system, and then our ICAN CEO to talk about authentic leadership, so we have quite the line-up of seven different topics attendees can learn about.”

Schorr says after the speakers there will be “circle conversations” allowing attendees to have a guided conversation about what they’ve learned and to do some networking.

This event takes place Thursday, February 16th, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Jasmine Room in the Grand Manse Building in Lincoln. For more information or to register, the website is ICANglobal.net