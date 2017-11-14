Iowa, Nebraska corn harvest still lags, soybeans nearly done

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It turned unusually cold last week but at least it was dry, allowing farmers in Iowa and Nebraska to make progress harvesting corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its weekly crop update Monday that Iowa producers report they have 85 percent of the corn crop harvested, about a week behind the average and Nebraska is at 86 percent, lagging behind the five-year average of 90 percent at this point in the season.

The Iowa soybean crop is 97 percent complete about five days behind average and Nebraska farmers report they're all but finished with soybeans at 99 percent harvested.

Sorghum harvested in Nebraska was at 85 percent, behind the 93 percent average. About 95 percent of winter wheat has emerged, near the 98 percent average.

