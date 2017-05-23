Iowa, Nebraska crop planting progressing amid spring storms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa farmers have planted 92 percent of the state's corn crop, which is three days behind last year's rate mostly due to wet fields from recent storms but their progress is two days ahead of the five-year average.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop update released Monday says 59 percent of the Iowa crop has emerged. The quality of the crop is high with 75 percent rated good or excellent.

Soybean planting in Iowa is 62 percent completed.

In Nebraska, 87 percent of the corn crop is planted, behind the five-year average of 91 percent and 52 percent of the soybean crop is planted, behind the 61 percent average.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.