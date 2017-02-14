Israel-U.S. Relations At A Reset

This program is part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to visit President Trump. We’ll look at the agenda, from settlements to Iran. Plus: the latest on the resignation of the President’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

National security advisor Michael Flynn was supposed to sit in with his boss, President Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they meet tomorrow. That won’t happen. Flynn is out, after just 24 days on the job. The meeting goes on. Donald Trump lavished praise on Israel on the campaign trail. Said he’d be the most pro-Israel president ever, after tense years with Barack Obama. What now? This hour On Point, the Flynn resignation, and the U.S. and Israel under Donald Trump. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Greg Miller, national security correspondent for the Washington Post. (@gregpmiller)

Michael Wilner, Washington Bureau Chief and White House correspondent for the Jerusalem Post. (@mawilner)

Ambassador Dennis Ross, counselor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. (@AmbDennisRoss)

Aaron David Miller, vice president for new initiatives at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Author of “The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President.” (@aarondmiller2)

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street and executive director of JStreetPac. (@JeremyBenAmi)



From Tom’s Reading List

Washington Post: Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser — “Michael Flynn, the national security adviser to President Trump, resigned late Monday over revelations about his potentially illegal contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and his misleading statements about the matter to senior Trump administration officials.”

The Jerusalem Post: Clock Ticking For Trump To Finalize Middle East Policy — “While Trump’s policy review began quietly before the inauguration, his aides were compelled to tease out their designs after consecutive settlement announcements began cramping their process. The administration has now outlined its overall goal: To navigate a policy that encourages genuine peace talks with the Palestinians while maintaining the image of ironclad US support for the Jewish state.”

New York Times: Can This ‘Special Relationship’ Be Saved? — “America’s relationship with Israel has always rested on two pillars: an affinity of values and a shared strategic interest. Those values have strong roots, secured by a well-organized American Jewish community: Israel, despite its occupation of the West Bank, remains the sole robust democracy in the region; Americans feel a bond with the holy land of the Bible; and the United States supported the creation of a Jewish state after the Nazi genocide.”

