The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra All My Yesterdays: The Debut 1966 Village Vanguard Recordings/ Resonance
Rene Marie / Sound of Red/ Motema
Dave Stryker / Eight Track II / Strike Zone
Tom Harrell/ Something Gold, Something Blue/High Note
Larry Young/ Larry Young In Paris: The ORTF Recordings/Resonance
Brian Lynch Presents Madera Latino Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw/Hollistic MusicWorks
Gregory Porter/ Take Me to the Alley/ Blue Note
Catherine Russell/ Harlem on My Mind/Jazz Village
Jane Ira Bloom/ Early Americans/ Outline Records
Fred Hersch Trio/ Sunday Night at the Vanguard/ Palmetto
Bill Evans/ Some Other Time: The Lost Sessions from the Black Forest/Resonance
Shirley Horn/ Live at the 4 Queens/ Resonance
The Stryker/Slagle Band Expanded/Routes/Strikezone Records
Steve Turre/Colors for the Masters/Smoke Sessions Records
Bill O'Conell & The Latin Jazz All Stars/ Heart Beat / Savant
One For All/The Third Decade/ Smoke Sessions Records
Charles Lloyd & The Marvels/ I Long to See You/Blue Note
Matt Wilson's Big Happy Family/ Beginning of a Memory/Palmetto
Jazz in the Afternoon Tuesday & Thursday Best Recordings of 2016
The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra All My Yesterdays: The Debut 1966 Village Vanguard Recordings/ Resonance