Jazz in the Afternoon Tuesday & Thursday Best Recordings of 2016

The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra All My Yesterdays: The Debut 1966 Village Vanguard Recordings/ Resonance

Rene Marie / Sound of Red/ Motema

Dave Stryker / Eight Track II / Strike Zone

Tom Harrell/ Something Gold, Something Blue/High Note

Larry Young/ Larry Young In Paris: The ORTF Recordings/Resonance

Brian Lynch Presents Madera Latino Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw/Hollistic MusicWorks

Gregory Porter/ Take Me to the Alley/ Blue Note

Catherine Russell/ Harlem on My Mind/Jazz Village

Jane Ira Bloom/ Early Americans/ Outline Records

Fred Hersch Trio/ Sunday Night at the Vanguard/ Palmetto

Bill Evans/ Some Other Time: The Lost Sessions from the Black Forest/Resonance

Shirley Horn/ Live at the 4 Queens/ Resonance

The Stryker/Slagle Band Expanded/Routes/Strikezone Records

Steve Turre/Colors for the Masters/Smoke Sessions Records

Bill O'Conell & The Latin Jazz All Stars/ Heart Beat / Savant

One For All/The Third Decade/ Smoke Sessions Records

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels/ I Long to See You/Blue Note

Matt Wilson's Big Happy Family/ Beginning of a Memory/Palmetto

