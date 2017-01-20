Jazz Calendar (Updated 1/ 20/ 2017)

Featured event:

Rising star Jamison Ross brings his hard-hitting rhythmic jazz style to Omaha January 20th, kicking off the 1200 Club Live at the Holland series. Showtime is at 8:00 pm January 20th inside the Suzanne and Walter Scott Recital Hall at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas Street. Jamison Ross won the 2012 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition. Four years later, his debut Album, “Jamison,” earned a 2016 Grammy® nod.

Next month at the 1200 Club trumpeter Sean Jones and his quartet present their impeccable sense of swing on Friday, February 24th. For more information, you may visit https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

Live jazz music takes place every Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café in Lincoln, Nebraska. See the Monday Night Big Band, the First Monday Jazz Jam or some of your favorite local jazz groups perform live Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café, 440 South 11th Street, Lincoln Nebraska. This series is presented by the Capital Jazz Society. For more information you may visit: http://www.artsincorporated.org/cjs/