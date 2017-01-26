Jazz Calendar (Updated 1/ 26/ 2017)

Featured event:

Next month at the 1200 Club trumpeter Sean Jones and his quartet present their impeccable sense of swing on Friday, February 24th. Thrilling hard bop trumpeter and composer Sean Jones balances technical virtuosity with the music of his gospel-embedded upbringing. Jones, who served as the lead trumpet for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra until 2010, stands out from the horn-blowing pack with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing. For more information, you may visit https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

The Cathedral Arts Project Jazz Jam takes place Saturday January 28th in Omaha. Pianist Robert Glaser will host the event that will feature performances from local artists Mark Haar, Danny Mattran, Tuffy Epstein and more. The Cathedral Arts Project Jazz Jam starts at 11:00am Saturday morning in the Cultural Center at Saint Cecilia Cathedral, 701 North 40th Street, and is open to the public.



Live jazz music takes place every Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café in Lincoln, Nebraska. See the Monday Night Big Band, the First Monday Jazz Jam or some of your favorite local jazz groups perform live Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café, 440 South 11th Street, Lincoln Nebraska. This series is presented by the Capital Jazz Society. For more information you may visit: http://www.artsincorporated.org/cjs/