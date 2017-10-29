KIOS-FM
Jazz Calendar (Updated 10/ 29/ 2017)

Featured events:

The UNO Jazz Department will present two performances in November and December of interest to jazz fans:

Jazz Ensembles Concert with Guest Artist Rick Hirsch; to be held on Wednesday November 15th 7:30pm - 9:00pm at Strauss Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 6305 University Dr N, Omaha, Nebraska.

Jazz Combos Concert, Thursday Dec 7th 7:30pm - 9:00pm at Ozone Lounge (attached to Anthony's Steakhouse), 7220 F St, Omaha, Nebraska.

For more details you may visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/about-us/event-schedule.php

