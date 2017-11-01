Jazz Calendar (Updated 11/ 1/ 2017)

Featured events:

Arturo Sandoval will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 29th at 7:30pm. Born in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, and a protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval has evolved into one of the most dynamic and vivacious performers of our time. A ten-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Sandoval continues to burn through Afro-Cuban grooves, tear up bebop lines and honor the memory of Dizzy Gillespie through his signature playing. For more details you may visit http://www.liedcenter.org/

The UNO Jazz Department will present two performances in November and December of interest to jazz fans:

Jazz Ensembles Concert with Guest Artist Rick Hirsch; to be held on Wednesday November 15th 7:30pm - 9:00pm at Strauss Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 6305 University Dr N, Omaha, Nebraska.

Jazz Combos Concert, Thursday Dec 7th 7:30pm - 9:00pm at Ozone Lounge (attached to Anthony's Steakhouse), 7220 F St, Omaha, Nebraska.

For more details you may visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/about-us/event-schedule.php