Jazz Calendar (Updated 12/ 28/ 2016)

Featured event:

Veteran trombonist Ed Neumeister will perform with the Young Lions All -Star Band, directed by Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Music Director Ed Love. Neumeister is an accomplished jazz trombonist, known for his performing, conducting and composing. He was a member of The Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra as well as Doc Severinsen's Tonight Show Band, in addition to many other performance credits. Show will take place Thursday, January 12th at the Cornhusker Marriot in Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information, you may visit http://www.artsincorporated.org/njo/

And in other events:

Omaha Performing Arts will present a series of Jazz performances in early 2017 at its 1200 Club. Shows include rising star drummer and vocalist Jamison Ross delivering his hard-hitting, rhythmic jazz on January 20th and trumpeter Sean Jones and his quartet presenting their impeccable sense of swing on Friday, February 24th. For more information, you may visit https://omahaperformingarts.org/