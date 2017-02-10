Jazz Calendar (Updated 2/ 10/ 2017)

Featured event:

This month at the 1200 Club trumpeter Sean Jones and his quartet present their impeccable sense of swing on Friday, February 24th. Showtime is 8pm. Thrilling hard bop trumpeter and composer Sean Jones balances technical virtuosity with the music of his gospel-embedded upbringing. Music and spirituality have always been fully intertwined in the artistic vision of trumpeter, composer, educator and activist Sean Jones. Singing and performing as a child with the church choir in his hometown of Warren, Ohio, Sean switched from the drums to the trumpet upon his first exposure to Miles Davis at the age of 10. But it was another immortal visionary who had a most profound impact when Sean was a 19-year old student at Youngstown State University – the magnificent John Coltrane through his masterpiece, A Love Supreme – “All at once, everything just came together for me. My past, my present, my future. I knew the course I needed to pursue.”

After receiving his Master’s Degree from Rutgers University, Sean had a 6-month stint with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. This marked the beginning of a relationship with Wynton Marsalis, whose personal work ethic and ability to break barriers had already made a significant impact on the emerging artist. Wynton offered Sean a permanent position as lead trumpeter and Jones remained there until 2010.

Jones stands out from the horn-blowing pack with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing. For more information, you may visit https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

Live jazz music takes place every Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café in Lincoln, Nebraska. See the Monday Night Big Band, the First Monday Jazz Jam or some of your favorite local jazz groups perform live Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café, 440 South 11th Street, Lincoln Nebraska. This series is presented by the Capital Jazz Society. For more information you may visit: http://www.artsincorporated.org/cjs/