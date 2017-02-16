Jazz Calendar (Updated 2/ 16/ 2017)

Featured event:

This month at the 1200 Club trumpeter Sean Jones and his quartet present their impeccable sense of swing on Friday, February 24th. Showtime is 8pm. Thrilling hard bop trumpeter and composer Sean Jones balances technical virtuosity with the music of his gospel-embedded upbringing. Music and spirituality have always been fully intertwined in the artistic vision of trumpeter, composer, educator and activist Sean Jones. Singing and performing as a child with the church choir in his hometown of Warren, Ohio, Sean switched from the drums to the trumpet upon his first exposure to Miles Davis at the age of 10. But it was another immortal visionary who had a most profound impact when Sean was a 19-year old student at Youngstown State University – the magnificent John Coltrane through his masterpiece, A Love Supreme – “All at once, everything just came together for me. My past, my present, my future. I knew the course I needed to pursue.”

After receiving his Master’s Degree from Rutgers University, Sean had a 6-month stint with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. This marked the beginning of a relationship with Wynton Marsalis, whose personal work ethic and ability to break barriers had already made a significant impact on the emerging artist. Wynton offered Sean a permanent position as lead trumpeter and Jones remained there until 2010.

Jones stands out from the horn-blowing pack with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing. For more information, you may visit https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

Love’s Jazz Live Music Series presents Johnny Britt, live and in person February 17th and 18th, 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm. Johnny Britt is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer, trumpeter, arranger and composer in the entertainment industry. Johnny has two #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Singles and currently has a third that has been #1. The same chart for eight straight weeks. He has worked behind the scenes in the recording studio or live on stage with some of the biggest artists and projects in the industry. They are Josh Groban, David Bowie, Jennifer Lopez, The Temptations, Maxwell, Peabo Bryson, Quincy Jones, Luther Vandross, Dionne Warwick, Kashif, Norman Connors, The Winans, Aaron Neville, Zhang Liang Ying, Kool and The Gang, Misia, Mark Isham, David Foster, Walter Afanasieff, Mike Elizondo, Harvey Mason Jr., Boney James, Marcus Miller, Take 6, Water For Elephants, Ides Of March, The Lion King, Forest Gump, Spiderman 3, American Idol, The Temptations Story, The Little Richard Story and was the music producer for the hit TV Show America Sings. Performances take place at Love’s Jazz and Art Center, 2510 N 24th Street in Omaha. For more details you may visit https://www.ljac.org/



Next month the Holland Performing Arts Center will welcome Aaron Diehl as he presents "Jelly & George" featuring Adam Birnbaum & Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Jelly and George” presents the music of titans Jelly Roll Morton and George Gershwin through the modern lens of piano virtuoso, Aaron Diehl. The program takes us on a joyous journey through the music of two of jazz’s seminal pianists, whose compositions and techniques most influenced early twentieth century American music.

“Jelly and George” will be led by the program’s producer and curator, pianist Diehl, and will feature a cadre of special guests including pianist Adam Birnbaum and Grammy Award-winning chanteuse Cécile McLorin Salvant. Diehl who plays with “melodic precision, harmonic erudition and elegant restraint” is one of the most sought-after virtuosos of the decade. Birnbaum is emerging as one of the top young voices in jazz piano, having become a presence on the New York City scene, as well as many national and international stages. Birnbaum’s “variety of musical experiences have provided him with a rich melodic vocabulary and a firm sense of timing.” On Salvant, Stephen Holden of The New York Times has written “If anyone can extend the lineage of the Big Three – Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Ella Fitzgerald – it is this 26-year-old virtuoso.” Like Diehl, these operators are of the highest order, performing music that charms and captivates, and informs us about who we are. This imaginative, wholly original presentation will be sure to tickle your ears and have you tapping your feet long after the evening is done.

Show takes place Sunday March 5 at 7pm at the Holland Performing Arts Center

For more information you may visit: https://omahaperformingarts.org/



Pink Martini will perform with the Omaha Symphony on February 25th and 26th with Thomas Wilkins, conductor. Back by popular demand, this sizzling 12-piece ensemble returns with a musical extravaganza of cabaret, samba, pop, and jazz. Pink Martini puts a festive spin on favorites like “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Qué Sera Sera” and “Brazil,” as well as catchy originals.

Shows take place on Saturday Februrary 25th at 7:30pm and Sunday February 26 at 2:00pm. More details are available at: https://www.omahasymphony.org/

Live jazz music takes place every Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café in Lincoln, Nebraska. See the Monday Night Big Band, the First Monday Jazz Jam or some of your favorite local jazz groups perform live Monday evening at the Cottonwood Café, 440 South 11th Street, Lincoln Nebraska. This series is presented by the Capital Jazz Society. For more information you may visit: http://www.artsincorporated.org/cjs/