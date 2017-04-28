Jazz Calendar (Updated 4/ 28/ 2017)

Featured event:

Piano wunderkind Joey Alexander will bring his trio to the Holland Performing Arts Center on May 19th. Showtime is 8pm. Called “my hero” by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, 12-year-old Joey Alexander is one of today’s most talked-about jazz artists. This Indonesian piano prodigy and 2016 Grammy®-nominee is fearless at the keyboard, performing classic songs and original compositions with a deft touch and adventurous spirit. This Indonesian piano prodigy and 2016 Grammy®-nominee is fearless at the keyboard. Alexander performs a range of classic songs with a deft touch and adventurous spirit. This is an inspirational must-see for jazz piano fans everywhere! Alexander has been featured on CBS' award-winning show, “60 Minutes” alongside his mentor Wynton Marsalis. He has also appeared on the ”Today Show” and “NBC Nightly News” and has been profiled in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Town and Country magazine. His début album, “My Favorite Things,” has been widely celebrated.

“Magnificent not only for the child’s virtuosity — plenty of prodigies have outsized chops — but for the maturity and perception he brought” — Jazz Times

For more information, you may visit: https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

Love's Jazz & Arts Center presents live jazz performances and related events for you to enjoy. In May "Jazz After 5" will feature The Jazzy Truth for two shows on May 5th and 19th. Also coming up will be "A Soulful Blues Night " with the Brad Cordle Band on May 13th. For more details you may visit https://www.ljac.org/