Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/ 21/ 2017)

New Orleans jazz, soul, folk, and big band sound will flow from the stage at Omaha’s Turner Park in 2017 when Omaha Performing Arts presents the extraordinarily popular summer series, Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing. The free outdoor concerts run six consecutive Thursdays, from July 6th to August 10th, 2017. This year’s line-up features more than 40 musicians bringing high energy performances in jazz, Latin, folk, hip-hop and soul. The first performance in this series will be: The Potash Twins on July 6th. Omaha natives, Adeev and Ezra Potash, dubbed the “Twin Horns of Joy” by NPR, return to their hometown! Mentored by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, the brothers have performed across the globe including at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the South By Southwest music festival. The twins are also hosts of Travel Channel‘s “Southern Road Trip with The Potash Twins,” and their album “The Potash Twins” recently reached No. 9 on the iTunes Jazz Charts in 2015.

All Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing concerts are free to the public, with no reservations or tickets needed. The lawn at Turner Park opens for seating at 5 PM with preshow entertainment beginning at 6:30 PM and concerts at 7:30 PM.

For more information about the series and the artists, you may visit: https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/on-stage/jazz-on-the-green