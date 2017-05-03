Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/ 3/ 2017)

Featured event:

Piano wunderkind Joey Alexander will bring his trio to the Holland Performing Arts Center on May 19th. Showtime is 8pm. Called “my hero” by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, 12-year-old Joey Alexander is one of today’s most talked-about jazz artists. This Indonesian piano prodigy and 2016 Grammy®-nominee is fearless at the keyboard, performing classic songs and original compositions with a deft touch and adventurous spirit. This Indonesian piano prodigy and 2016 Grammy®-nominee is fearless at the keyboard. Alexander performs a range of classic songs with a deft touch and adventurous spirit. This is an inspirational must-see for jazz piano fans everywhere! Alexander has been featured on CBS' award-winning show, “60 Minutes” alongside his mentor Wynton Marsalis. He has also appeared on the ”Today Show” and “NBC Nightly News” and has been profiled in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Town and Country magazine. His début album, “My Favorite Things,” has been widely celebrated.

“Magnificent not only for the child’s virtuosity — plenty of prodigies have outsized chops — but for the maturity and perception he brought” — Jazz Times

For more information, you may visit: https://omahaperformingarts.org/

And in other events:

Love's Jazz & Arts Center presents live jazz performances and related events for you to enjoy. In May "Jazz After 5" will feature The Jazzy Truth for two shows on May 5th and 19th. Also coming up will be "A Soulful Blues Night " with the Brad Cordle Band on May 13th. For more details, you may visit https://www.ljac.org/

New Orleans jazz, soul, folk, and big band sound will flow from the stage at Omaha’s Turner Park in 2017 when Omaha Performing Arts presents the extraordinarily popular summer series, Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing. The free outdoor concerts run six consecutive Thursdays, from July 6th to August 10th, 2017. This year’s line-up features more than 40 musicians bringing high energy performances in jazz, Latin, folk, hip-hop and soul. The first performance in this series will be: The Potash Twins on July 6th. Omaha natives, Adeev and Ezra Potash, dubbed the “Twin Horns of Joy” by NPR, return to their hometown! Mentored by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, the brothers have performed across the globe including at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the South By Southwest music festival. The twins are also hosts of Travel Channel‘s “Southern Road Trip with The Potash Twins,” and their album “The Potash Twins” recently reached No. 9 on the iTunes Jazz Charts in 2015.

All Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing concerts are free to the public, with no reservations or tickets needed. The lawn at Turner Park opens for seating at 5 PM with preshow entertainment beginning at 6:30 PM and concerts at 7:30 PM.

For more information about the series and the artists, you may visit: https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/on-stage/jazz-on-the-green